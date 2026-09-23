ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/diesel-prices-drive-closer-to-all-time-high-rac/

Diesel prices now average 197.31p per litre, moving closer to a new all-time high, according to RAC fuel price analysis.

Simon Williams, head of policy at RAC, said: “A litre now averages 197.31p across the country, meaning it’s just under 2p (1.78p) from surpassing the 199.09p record set on 25 June 2022, although we’re aware of many forecourts already charging in excess of this.

“With concerns over the global supply of wholesale diesel, the question facing drivers is no longer ‘when will the average price exceed 199.09p?’ but ‘how far above £2 a litre will it climb?’.

“Only a sudden and sustained drop in the cost of oil can prevent an average diesel pump price of over £2 a litre happening, which sadly appears highly unlikely.”

He explained that filling up a family car with diesel will nowcost £108.52, £30 more than when the war in Iran began at the end of February this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Williams added: “Petrol has also hit a new Iran War high by tipping over 173p (173.08p), although it’s fortunately a long way away from the record high of 191.54p from early July 2022.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“A petrol fill-up costs £95 – £22 more than it did prior to the conflict.”