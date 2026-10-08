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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/diesel-prices-due-to-drop-after-reserves-released-by-g7-rac/

The price of diesel has seemingly peaked at 200.01p per litre after the G7 released some of its reserves, according to RAC analysis.

Simon William, head of policy at RAC, said: “Drivers may soon be able to breathe a slight sigh of relief at the pumps as RAC analysis shows wholesale fuel prices appear to have peaked – at least for now.

“Since the G7 took the decision to release some of its strategic diesel reserves the wholesale cost of diesel has fallen significantly and is well below the high point seen in mid-September, which was what led to the UK average tipping over £2 a litre for the first time ever last Friday.

“While this lower price needs to be sustained for at least a week to translate to a meaningful difference at the pumps, it’s a strong indication that diesel prices are moving in the right direction.”

He said that petrol prices should also start to reduce by up to 5p per litre, based on what the RAC expects from the wholesale price for retailers.

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Williams added: “This may well have been done in an effort to avoid retailers charging £2 and over for diesel but it’s also important to be fair to those driving petrol vehicles.”