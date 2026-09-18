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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/diesel-prices-increasingly-likely-to-hit-all-time-high-rac-says/

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said that it is looking “increasingly likely” that diesel prices will hit an all-time high next week.

The average price of diesel is now 195.32p per litre, just 4p off the record price seen in June 2022.

Diesel prices have increased by 0.6p per litre over the past 24 hours alone, and 11.72p per litre in September.

Petrol prices now average 172.02p per litre, up 10p since the start of September.

Williams said: “Unfortunately, it’s looking increasingly likely that the average price of diesel will reach a new all-time high next week as a litre now stands at 195.32p, just under 4p off the record of 199.09p set on 25 June 2022.

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“Diesel has risen nearly 12p (11.72p) this month, with 5p being added in the last week alone. The average price of petrol has now topped 172p (172.02p) having gone up more than 10p so far in September and 3.6p in the last week.

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“The last time it was this high was 17 August 2022.

“The cost of a full tank of petrol for a 55-litre family car is now £94.61 which is £21.55 (30%) more than at the end of February when the Iran War began.