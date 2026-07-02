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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/diesel-prices-see-biggest-monthly-fall-in-more-than-25-years/

Diesel prices recorded their biggest monthly fall since records began in 2000 during June, while petrol prices also posted one of their largest monthly declines on record, according to RAC Fuel Watch data.

The average price of diesel fell by 16.6p a litre during the month, dropping from 183.75p at the beginning of June to 167.14p by 30th June.

The RAC said this surpassed the previous record monthly fall of 11.92p, recorded in May 2023.

Petrol prices also fell sharply, declining by 7.97p a litre from 159.37p to 151.40p, making it the seventh largest monthly reduction in the last 26 and a half years.

The RAC said the reductions were driven by a fall in the oil price, with a barrel dropping from $94.98 at the start of June to $72.92 by the end of the month following a deal between the US and Iran to end the conflict.

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For motorists, the lower prices reduced the cost of filling a typical 55-litre petrol car by £4.40, from £87.65 to £83.27.

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Diesel drivers saw an even bigger saving, with the cost of a full tank falling by around £9, from £101.06 to £91.93.

The biggest reductions for diesel were seen at the major supermarkets, where average prices fell by 19p a litre from 182.37p to 163.28p. Supermarket petrol prices fell by 7.15p a litre over the same period.