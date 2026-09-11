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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/diesel-prices-to-hit-iran-war-high-within-days-warns-rac/

Diesel prices are set to hit an Iran war high “within days,” according to Rod Dennis, senior policy officer at the RAC.

Wholesale oil prices increased by a further $6 overnight, reaching almost $108.

The price of diesel now averages 190.08p per litre, while petrol averages 168.46p per litre.

Prices of both fuels have increased by 7p since the start of the month.

Diesel hit its Iran war high of 191.54p per litre on 15th April, while the price of petrol is at its highest point since September 2022.

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Dennis said: “With oil leaping another $6 overnight to nearly $108, wholesale fuel prices – especially for diesel – continue their upward march.

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“Average UK prices now stand at 168.46p for petrol and 190.08p for diesel, and we expect diesel prices to hit a new US/Iran war high within days.

“Both fuels have increased by 7p since just the start of the month, adding £3.85 to the cost of filling a typical family-sized car, heaping more pressure on household budgets.