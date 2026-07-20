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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/diesel-prices-up-4p-rac-warns-uk-drivers-exposed-to-global-events/

The RAC has warned that UK drivers remain exposed to global events, as diesel prices have increased by 4p in 10 days.

Oil prices have risen from $70 on 6th July to just under $90, contributing to the increase.

As of today, diesel prices average 168.55p per litre, up 0.12p in 24 hours.

Diesel prices are down from their peak of 191.54p per litre on 15th April.

Petrol prices have increased by 0.1p per litre in 24 hours and are now averaging 153.46p, down from a peal of 159.53p on 28th May.

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Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “Just three weeks ago we were celebrating the biggest ever monthly drop in the price of diesel and now it’s gone up 4p in 10 days to 168.55p.

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“The average price of petrol is also up nearly 3p a litre at 153.46p. This is an example of just how volatile fuel pricing can be and how exposed UK drivers are to global events affecting the cost of oil.

“On 6th July a barrel of oil was trading for a little over $70, now it’s once again teetering on the brink of $90.