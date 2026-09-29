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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/diesel-reaches-2-per-litre-in-559-constituencies-new-automotive/

Diesel has hit £2 per litre in 559 constituencies across the UK as pump prices surge past record levels, according to analysis from New AutoMotive.

Its analysis of the Government’s Fuel Finder data showed 2,208 forecourts are now charging at least £2 a litre, compared with 562 a week earlier.

The UK average climbed to 199.4p a litre, up 35.2p since 11th July and now above the RAC’s all-time record of 199.09p set in June 2022.

A family driving 9,200 miles a year in a diesel car is now spending about £1,970 a year on fuel, around £340 more than in early July, according to RAC analysis.

The highest average price was in Na h-Eileanan an Iar in Scotland, at 211.9p a litre, where 11 of 12 forecourts are charging £2 or more.

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Diesel averaged 203.4p in Kingston upon Hull East, 202.9p in Southend East and Rochford, 203.2p in Dagenham and Rainham and 203.7p in Braintree.

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In the Cities of London and Westminster, all six forecourts covered by the analysis charged £2 or more.

Bournemouth West had five out of six above £2, while more than two thirds of forecourts in Runcorn and Helsby and Swindon North crossed the threshold.