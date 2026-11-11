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Cost Efficiency

Diesel-related incidents up 21% from March to October 2026

The gross value of diesel involved in theft and non-payment incidents increased by 60%.

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Diesel-related incidents increased by 21% in the eight months from March to October 2026, compared with the preceding eight months, according to figures compiled by fuel crime prevention specialist Forecourt Eye.

Petrol-related incidents increased by 12% over the same period.

The volume of diesel involved in theft and No Means of Payment (NMOP) incidents increased by 27%, more than three-times the 8% rise recorded for petrol.

The financial impact is even more pronounced, with the gross value of diesel involved in theft and non-payment incidents increasing by 60%, compared with 27% for petrol, reflecting both higher fuel prices and larger volumes of fuel being taken at each fill-up.

Forecourt Eye’s analysis found that the overall number of unpaid fuel incidents, including motorists driving away without paying and those declaring they have no means to pay, increased by 17% compared with the pre-conflict period.

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The analysis was based on a review of daily incidents at a representative sample of 550 UK forecourts.

The average number of daily incidents increased from 164 to 192, a rise of 17%, while the volume of fuel involved grew by 21%.

However, the latest figures suggested some easing in the overall trend.

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When Forecourt Eye last released data up to the end of August 2026, incidents were running 20% above pre-conflict levels, compared with 17% in the latest analysis.

Despite the slight reduction in total incidents, the company said that fuel theft and non-payment remain substantially above levels recorded before the conflict began.

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Michelle Henchoz, managing director at Forecourt Eye, said: “What stands out in these latest figures is the difference between diesel and petrol, and the sharp increase in motorists declaring they have no means to pay.

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“In previous data we have shared, we have not reported diesel and petrol incidents separately, but October’s high diesel price point was an opportunity to take a closer look.

“The figures showed that incidents involving diesel hit their highest point in July, while the October price spike has had a minimal impact so far, but the overall trend is still well above the pre-conflict average.

“Our experiences tells us that sudden increases in fuel prices can be a trigger for more incidents, but these latest figures suggest the impact can last long after the initial price shock.”

She added: “Not every no means of payment is deliberate, but for forecourt operators, every incident creates additional work, financial exposure and the challenge of recovering money owed.

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“With diesel prices having risen particularly sharply, retailers are facing a double impact, with more fuel going unpaid and a higher value attached to every litre taken.”

Incidents involving registrations not previously recorded in the dataset increased by 18%, compared with 15% for repeat offenders.

Daily incidents for both diesel and petrol across the sample peaked at approximately 201 in July before falling to 182 in October.

Despite this reduction, October’s figures remained above the pre-conflict average.

The proportion of No Means of Payment incidents settled within four days fell during the spring and early summer but had recovered to approximately 45% by October, broadly matching the level recorded immediately before the conflict.

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Henchoz added: “There are encouraging signs that some of the pressure is easing, but fuel theft and non-payment remain stubbornly above pre-conflict levels.

“Britain’s forecourt operators and their frontline staff are still very much in the eye of the storm.

“Forecourt operators cannot control global oil prices, but they can take steps to protect their people and their businesses through better incident reporting, payment recovery and ANPR technology that helps prevent repeat offending.”

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