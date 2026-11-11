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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/diesel-related-incidents-up-21-from-march-to-october-2026/

Diesel-related incidents increased by 21% in the eight months from March to October 2026, compared with the preceding eight months, according to figures compiled by fuel crime prevention specialist Forecourt Eye.

Petrol-related incidents increased by 12% over the same period.

The volume of diesel involved in theft and No Means of Payment (NMOP) incidents increased by 27%, more than three-times the 8% rise recorded for petrol.

The financial impact is even more pronounced, with the gross value of diesel involved in theft and non-payment incidents increasing by 60%, compared with 27% for petrol, reflecting both higher fuel prices and larger volumes of fuel being taken at each fill-up.

Forecourt Eye’s analysis found that the overall number of unpaid fuel incidents, including motorists driving away without paying and those declaring they have no means to pay, increased by 17% compared with the pre-conflict period.

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The analysis was based on a review of daily incidents at a representative sample of 550 UK forecourts.

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The average number of daily incidents increased from 164 to 192, a rise of 17%, while the volume of fuel involved grew by 21%.

However, the latest figures suggested some easing in the overall trend.