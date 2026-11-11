Diesel-related incidents up 21% from March to October 2026
The gross value of diesel involved in theft and non-payment incidents increased by 60%.
Diesel-related incidents increased by 21% in the eight months from March to October 2026, compared with the preceding eight months, according to figures compiled by fuel crime prevention specialist Forecourt Eye.
Petrol-related incidents increased by 12% over the same period.
The volume of diesel involved in theft and No Means of Payment (NMOP) incidents increased by 27%, more than three-times the 8% rise recorded for petrol.
The financial impact is even more pronounced, with the gross value of diesel involved in theft and non-payment incidents increasing by 60%, compared with 27% for petrol, reflecting both higher fuel prices and larger volumes of fuel being taken at each fill-up.
Forecourt Eye’s analysis found that the overall number of unpaid fuel incidents, including motorists driving away without paying and those declaring they have no means to pay, increased by 17% compared with the pre-conflict period.
The analysis was based on a review of daily incidents at a representative sample of 550 UK forecourts.
The average number of daily incidents increased from 164 to 192, a rise of 17%, while the volume of fuel involved grew by 21%.
However, the latest figures suggested some easing in the overall trend.