  
bm poppy
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
bm poppy
Subscribe

Digital INNK adds 1,000 partner sites as it accelerates UK and international expansion

Fleet technology provider Digital INNK has expanded its ViSN service network to over 7,800 sites across the UK and Ireland as part of its ongoing growth and technology investment.

Ryan Fowler

3 November 2025

, , , ,

SHARE

Jean Marc

Fleet technology specialist Digital INNK has added more than 1,000 partner sites to its ViSN network to support fleet customers across the UK.

Over the past year, the company has expanded its service network to more than 7,800 sites and franchises across the UK and Ireland, launched in the Republic of Ireland as part of its international rollout, and introduced 22 new technology enhancements aimed at improving automation, compliance and the customer experience.

The appointment of Jean-Marc Torre as non-executive chairman also supports the company’s growth plans. Torre is the CEO of White Oak, a European funding platform that has supported over 20,000 businesses.

He previously served as chief executive of Arval PHH UK, introducing digital platforms and fleet analytics, and has also held senior roles at Bank of the West, part of the BNP Paribas Group.

In his new role, Torre will provide strategic direction and governance as Digital INNK accelerates its UK growth and leads its international expansion.

Jean-Marc Torre (pictured) said: “Digital INNK has built an impressive foundation and a reputation for smart, customer-focused innovation. We are accelerating growth in the UK and launching into new overseas markets, where the opportunity to redefine how technology supports fleet operators, drivers and partners is enormous.”

The business continues to focus on future-proofing fleet management through innovation, with a new generation of products being released within a single, flexible platform that allows customers to tailor their services.

Digital INNK’s integrated, multichannel SaaS platform simplifies mobility, maintenance and compliance, while broadening its reach across the automotive supply chain. The company is also investing in artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies to support predictive decision-making across the fleet industry.

Angela Montacute, chief executive of Digital INNK, said: “Jean-Marc’s experience leading major international financial and fleet organisations has made him an outstanding addition to our team.

“His insight and strategic guidance are invaluable as we accelerate in the UK, expand overseas and continue to invest in technologies that simplify operations, strengthen compliance and deliver meaningful efficiencies for our customers.”

Digital INNK’s ViSN platform connects drivers and fleets with dealers and repairers through a cloud-based system accessible via web and mobile. It streamlines booking, work authorisation and payment processes, using algorithms to match drivers with the most suitable dealer or service centre.

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

europcar mobility

, , ,

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

polestar 4 best large ev

, , ,

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Highly Commended Award

, , ,

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year

, , ,

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

R5

, , ,

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

charge scheme

, , ,

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar

, , ,

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

europcar

, , ,

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

renault

, , ,

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE