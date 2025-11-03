Digital INNK adds 1,000 partner sites as it accelerates UK and international expansion

Fleet technology provider Digital INNK has expanded its ViSN service network to over 7,800 sites across the UK and Ireland as part of its ongoing growth and technology investment.

Fleet technology specialist Digital INNK has added more than 1,000 partner sites to its ViSN network to support fleet customers across the UK.

Over the past year, the company has expanded its service network to more than 7,800 sites and franchises across the UK and Ireland, launched in the Republic of Ireland as part of its international rollout, and introduced 22 new technology enhancements aimed at improving automation, compliance and the customer experience.

The appointment of Jean-Marc Torre as non-executive chairman also supports the company’s growth plans. Torre is the CEO of White Oak, a European funding platform that has supported over 20,000 businesses.



He previously served as chief executive of Arval PHH UK, introducing digital platforms and fleet analytics, and has also held senior roles at Bank of the West, part of the BNP Paribas Group.

In his new role, Torre will provide strategic direction and governance as Digital INNK accelerates its UK growth and leads its international expansion.

Jean-Marc Torre (pictured) said: “Digital INNK has built an impressive foundation and a reputation for smart, customer-focused innovation. We are accelerating growth in the UK and launching into new overseas markets, where the opportunity to redefine how technology supports fleet operators, drivers and partners is enormous.”

The business continues to focus on future-proofing fleet management through innovation, with a new generation of products being released within a single, flexible platform that allows customers to tailor their services.

Digital INNK’s integrated, multichannel SaaS platform simplifies mobility, maintenance and compliance, while broadening its reach across the automotive supply chain. The company is also investing in artificial intelligence and data-driven technologies to support predictive decision-making across the fleet industry.

Angela Montacute, chief executive of Digital INNK, said: “Jean-Marc’s experience leading major international financial and fleet organisations has made him an outstanding addition to our team.



“His insight and strategic guidance are invaluable as we accelerate in the UK, expand overseas and continue to invest in technologies that simplify operations, strengthen compliance and deliver meaningful efficiencies for our customers.”

Digital INNK’s ViSN platform connects drivers and fleets with dealers and repairers through a cloud-based system accessible via web and mobile. It streamlines booking, work authorisation and payment processes, using algorithms to match drivers with the most suitable dealer or service centre.