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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/digital-innk-partners-with-warrantyworks-to-improve-fleet-repairs/

Digital INNK has teamed up with WarrantyWorks to create a faster and more efficient repair journey that aims to improve fleet operational performance and driver satisfaction.

WarrantyWorks has adopted Digital INNK’s ViSN platform to manage its repair processes and network.

ViSN is a cloud-based fleet management platform that connects the different stages of vehicle operations in one system.

Its repair management capability provides real-time information throughout the repair journey to help operators manage authorisations, communication, repairers, costs and vehicle downtime.

Mohammed Imran, COO at Digital INNK, said: “For fleets, every day a vehicle is off the road has an operational and financial impact.

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“Our aim is to remove unnecessary delays from the repair process, improve communication and get vehicles back on the road as quickly as possible.

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“ViSN gives everyone involved greater visibility throughout the repair journey.

“That means faster decisions for operators, a more straightforward process for repairers and a better experience for drivers.”