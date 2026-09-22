Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/digital-innk-partners-with-warrantyworks-to-improve-fleet-repairs/
Digital INNK has teamed up with WarrantyWorks to create a faster and more efficient repair journey that aims to improve fleet operational performance and driver satisfaction.
WarrantyWorks has adopted Digital INNK’s ViSN platform to manage its repair processes and network.
ViSN is a cloud-based fleet management platform that connects the different stages of vehicle operations in one system.
Its repair management capability provides real-time information throughout the repair journey to help operators manage authorisations, communication, repairers, costs and vehicle downtime.
Mohammed Imran, COO at Digital INNK, said: “For fleets, every day a vehicle is off the road has an operational and financial impact.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Our aim is to remove unnecessary delays from the repair process, improve communication and get vehicles back on the road as quickly as possible.
“ViSN gives everyone involved greater visibility throughout the repair journey.
“That means faster decisions for operators, a more straightforward process for repairers and a better experience for drivers.”
ADVERTISEMENT
The ViSN platform creates a digital link between WarrantyWorks and its repair network.
Reg Rix, co-founder of WarrantyWorks, said: “Our mission with WarrantyWorks is to bring a fresh, customer-first approach to the warranty sector.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Digital INNK’s technology aligns perfectly with that vision.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Their real-time platform gives us the transparency, speed and control needed to deliver a best-in-class repair journey.
“It’s a modern solution that supports our ambition to raise standards across the industry.”
The partnership also aims to give WarrantyWorks a scalable technology platform to support the expansion of its customer base and repair network.
Digital INNK developed ViSN to bring vehicle management processes and data together to help fleets and automotive businesses reduce administrative burden, improve visibility, and make faster operational decisions.
ADVERTISEMENT
Imran added: “The repair itself is only part of the experience.
“How quickly it is authorised, how well people are kept informed and how soon the vehicle returns to service all matter.
“ViSN gives operators the tools and data to manage that whole journey more effectively.”