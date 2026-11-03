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Technology & Innovation

Digital INNK promotes Mohammed Imran to CEO

The leadership change follows a period of growth, which Digital INNK aims to build further on, including by expanding into the US.

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Fleet technology provider Digital INNK has promoted Mohammed Imran (pictured) from chief operating officer to CEO, as previous CEO Angela Montacute moves into a board advisory role.

The leadership change follows a period of growth, which Digital INNK aims to build further on, including by expanding into the US.

Digital INNK said it has recently secured new partnerships with fleets, repair networks, and warranty providers.

Its technology is used across more than 8,500 sites in the UK and Ireland.

Digital INNK’s ViSN platform connects vehicle management and repair businesses, allowing them to share information and track progress.

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Imran said: “We’ve made significant progress in recent months, working with more fleets, repair networks and warranty providers that recognise the benefits of using technology to improve the way they operate.

“My priority is to build on that growth and make our technology available to as many businesses across the automotive sector as possible.

“Too many companies still rely on dated processes and systems that cost them time and money.

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“We want to help businesses work more efficiently, reduce costs and provide a better service to their customers. There’s a significant opportunity to achieve that by making the latest technology more accessible and easier to use.

“I’d like to thank Angela for her leadership over the last six years. During her tenure, the business has evolved, with increased focus on organisational structure, governance and compliance.

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“As we move into the next phase, my priority is to build on these foundations, strengthen operational performance and maintain a clear focus on delivering value for our customers through continued investment in technology and service.”

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