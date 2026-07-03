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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/direct-line-warns-drivers-of-morning-after-world-cup-risk/

Direct Line has warned drivers of the risk of morning-after driving, ahead of the World Cup match on 6th July.

A survey found that 40% of those who plan to watch the game expect to drive the following morning, while 39% of drivers surveyed said they are unsure of how long it takes for alcohol to leave their system.

Pubs have been cleared to serve alcohol until 5am on the day of the match.

37% of drivers surveyed by Direct Line said they can confidently tell if they are under the drink-drive limit, however 82% were unable to identify the correct legal limits.

A fifth (20%) of drivers said they would feel comfortable driving the morning after consuming 12 units of alcohol.

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The research also found that 41% of Generation Z drivers think the risks of day-after driving are exaggerated, and half of that age group said that it carries little risk if you did not drink heavily.

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Kevin Mead, head of motor at Direct Line, said: “We know many people will be glued to the football across Sunday night and Monday morning, and it’s important to quite literally know your limits when it comes to alcohol consumption during the game.

“The reality is that there is no set number of units that can guarantee someone will be fit to drive the morning after drinking alcohol.