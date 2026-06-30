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Dirty vans could cost tradespeople work, research suggests

Van owners cited a lack of time as the main reason for not cleaning their vehicles, with 62% saying they were too busy.

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Dirty vans could cost tradespeople work, research suggests
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More than four in 10 people would be less likely to hire a tradesperson if their van was dirty, according to research from online van retailer Vanaways.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found that 43% would be put off using a tradesperson whose van appeared unclean, highlighting the importance of first impressions.

48% of van owners admitted their vehicle is dirty on the outside most of the time, while 30% said the interior is usually untidy.

More than half (51%) said they felt embarrassed by the cleanliness of their van.

Gardeners and plasterers were identified as the trades most likely to have dirty vans, with all respondents in those professions admitting their vehicle was dirty most of the time.

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They were followed by painters (67%), electricians (55%) and bricklayers (55%), while builders, plumbers, roofers and joiners each recorded 50%.

Van owners cited a lack of time as the main reason for not cleaning their vehicles, with 62% saying they were too busy.

A further 16% blamed the cost of cleaning.

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Despite the potential impact on business, dirty vans remain a familiar sight on UK roads. More than half (52%) of respondents admitted they had written a message in the dirt on the back of a van, while 65% said they found such messages amusing.

Adam Carter, director at Vanaways, said: “We’re all used to seeing dirty vehicles on UK roads, often with a cheeky message scrawled onto the back, which provides a nice laugh when on the morning commute.

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“However, our research shows that it can have a genuine impact on whether a customer is likely to trust a tradesperson to do a good job. If your van is dirty, you’re less likely to get the job; it shows just how important first impressions really are.”

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