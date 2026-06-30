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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/dirty-vans-could-cost-tradespeople-work-research-suggests/

More than four in 10 people would be less likely to hire a tradesperson if their van was dirty, according to research from online van retailer Vanaways.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults found that 43% would be put off using a tradesperson whose van appeared unclean, highlighting the importance of first impressions.

48% of van owners admitted their vehicle is dirty on the outside most of the time, while 30% said the interior is usually untidy.

More than half (51%) said they felt embarrassed by the cleanliness of their van.

Gardeners and plasterers were identified as the trades most likely to have dirty vans, with all respondents in those professions admitting their vehicle was dirty most of the time.

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They were followed by painters (67%), electricians (55%) and bricklayers (55%), while builders, plumbers, roofers and joiners each recorded 50%.

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Van owners cited a lack of time as the main reason for not cleaning their vehicles, with 62% saying they were too busy.

A further 16% blamed the cost of cleaning.