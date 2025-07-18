Discount on BVRLA training courses offered to SalSac partners

Salary sacrifice solution provider SalSac will offer a 10% discount on British Vehicle Rental and Leasing Association (BVRLA) training courses to all of its partners.

Training courses offered by the BVRLA cover subjects such as: artificial intelligence (AI) in the automotive sector, fair wear and tear guidelines, salary sacrifice schemes, and customer relationship management.

The initiative is intended to help businesses comply with evolving regulations, maintain continuous professional development, and retain top talent, all through upskilling.

SalSac said the partnership highlights its continued commitment to adding value through innovation, education, and software.

The company offers a variety of salary sacrifice schemes, including electric vehicle (EV) schemes that include the cost of a home charger.