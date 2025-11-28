DKV Mobility adds 150 EG On The Move stations

EG On The Move stations offer DKV Mobility customers fuel for cars and heavy goods vehicles (HGVs), food, retail and EV charging.

DKV Mobility has added 150 EG On the Move stations to its UK fleet payment solution, bringing its network total to 2,100 fuel stations and 52,000 electric vehicle (EV) charge points.

Across Europe, DKV Mobility’s network spans 73,000 conventional fuel stations, 1,000,000 EV charge points and 25,000 alternative fuel stations.

Neil White, UK country manager at DKV Mobility, said: “We are pleased to further strengthen our network in the United Kingdom through the integration of EG On The Move.

“This cooperation allows us to offer our customers a broader and more reliable supply network across key transport routes.”