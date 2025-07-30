DKV Mobility fuel cards now accepted at Welcome Break

DKV Mobility fuel cards are now accepted at all 48 Welcome Break service stations across the UK.

Customers of DKV Mobility fuel cards can now refuel across Welcome Break’s network of motorway service stations, which cover the M1, M4, M6 and M40, and are open 24 hours a day.

Neil White, sales unit leader at DKV Mobility GB, said: “The addition of Welcome Break to our network is a strategic leap forward in delivering convenience, coverage, and quality to our customers across Great Britain.

“It reflects our commitment to continuously improving the customer journey and supporting our partners with reliable, accessible infrastructure.

“This development not only reinforces our position in the UK market but also aligns with our broader mission to simplify mobility across Europe.

“We thank everyone involved in making this integration a success and look forward to the value it will bring to our customers and partners.”

DKV Mobility’s fuel cards offer access to 70,000 fuel stations across Europe, including 1,900 in the UK, as well as one million electric vehicle (EV) charge points (47,000 in the UK).

Customers can also access 24,000 alternative fuel filling stations continent-wide, including 60 in the UK.