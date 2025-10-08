  
DKV Mobility launches web shop for fuel cards and telematics

The shop integrates the DKV Fuel Card Finder, a tool that matches fleets up with the most suitable fuel card for their operations.

Dylan Robertson

8 October 2025

DKV Mobility shop

DKV Mobility has launched a web shop, allowing UK-based customers to order fuel cards, telematics systems and toll boxes online.

Available cards include DKV Card Climate, for fleets focused on sustainability, DKV Card for Truck Fleets, DKV Fleet Card and DKV Fleet Card Climate.

Available cards include DKV Card Climate, for fleets focused on sustainability, DKV Card for Truck Fleets, DKV Fleet Card and DKV Fleet Card Climate.

Fleets can also purchase DKV LIVE, the firm’s real-time fleet management and telematics solution, as well as the Liber-t toll box, which enables seamless driving across France’s motorway network.

DKV Mobility said the shop streamlines the ordering process, saves customers time and reduces administrative work.

Neil White, country manager for the UK at DKV Mobility, said: “Digital self-service is now an essential part of how modern businesses operate.

“With the launch of our UK web shop, we’re giving customers easier access to the tools they rely on – quickly, clearly and without paperwork.”

