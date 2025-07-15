DMN Group strengthens leadership with key promotions

Fleet services business DMN Group has made two senior leadership appointments, to support its growth trajectory through 2025 and beyond.

Gary Xuereb (Pictured) has been appointed as managing director for DMN Fleet Services.

In this role, he will assume responsibility for the day-to-day operations of this expanding division.

Taking over from Xuereb, Maria McDonald (formerly Avery) has been promoted to group commercial director.

Previously the account director for DMN Rapid Logistics, McDonald will lead the group’s commercial strategy, aiming to integrate customer-centric elements from her previous role.

These appointments followed a period of growth for DMN Group over the last two years, bolstered by the acquisitions of Specialist Vehicle Logistics (SVL) and JLL Vehicle Distribution.

JLL Vehicle Distribution has seen record figures for vehicle movements and revenue in 2025, expanding its client base, contracts, and staff levels.

Similarly, SVL’s seamless integration with DMN’s IT systems intends to provide an advantage to customers, securing new clients and driving unexpected growth.

DMN Fleet Services continues to grow with increased demand for service, maintenance, and repair (SMR), bodyshop, and MOTs.

The growth and high demand for DMN Group’s services have led to a one-third increase in staff numbers across the organisation.

This expansion necessitates reinforced management, guidance, and support, which this senior leadership reshuffle is designed to provide.

Nick Chadaway, managing director at DMN Group, said: “DMN is thriving. Our proactive approach to aspects such as EV adoption, driver training, strategic acquisitions, and every other step we take to further enhance our business has proven beneficial.

“The numbers, growth, and success to date clearly demonstrate that.

“It all comes down to our processes and our people.

“But in order to best support our customers, our team has to grow and must be led professionally, with clear guidance and direction.

“Both Gary and Maria are the best at what they do and are the best people for these roles.

“They know the business, the sector, and the company inside-out, and they will help carry us into our future success by supporting our people and enforcing our processes to uphold our reputation.”