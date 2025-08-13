DMN Group upgrades MiPortal to support user experience

DMN Group, a national vehicle movement and inspection firm, has completed an overhaul of its MiPortal system, aiming to deliver a streamlined user experience for its client base.
The changes intended to reflect DMN Group’s focus on providing a platform to meet the evolving needs of its customers.
The upgraded MiPortal has a different visual design and increased data handling capabilities, which aims to support the company’s operations.
Key alterations include: images, electronic signatures, status changes and geo-tagged information, providing visibility and data into vehicle journeys and delivery times.
The system was designed to give the client real-time access to all the POD/POCs and inspection services output, to speed up the process on any damage reclaim or proof of delivery to support payment of vehicle funds.
Customers can carry out repair authorisations directly within the portal, the system also allows DMN and its clients to amend and generate custom PDFs for recharging and managing the addition of damage waiver charges.
A reporting suite provides custom dashboards to individual customers, offering superior visibility of Service Level Agreements (SLAs) and performance metrics.
Customers also get single-page visibility of their historical vehicle inspections with DMN.
Furthermore, MiPortal offers API access for vehicle movements, bookings, and the retrieval of documents and images.
Fleet managers gain direct access to vehicle status and inspection data, looking to give them more control and insight.
Nick Chadaway, managing director at DMN Group, said: “We are incredibly proud of the strides we’ve made over the past decade to enhance our service offering.
“This MiPortal upgrade is a direct extension of that commitment, bolstering our dedication to transparency and significantly improving the customer experience.
“It will also streamline our internal processes, reduce paperwork and free up valuable time for our customers and our team to focus on what truly matters.”
He added: “Early feedback from customers using the new portal has been overwhelmingly positive, with many stating it’s ‘light years ahead’ of anything else available.
“This is particularly true for fleet services, where customers now have full visibility of all their stock, regardless of its status – whether it’s within the repair network or the SMR process.
“Data is knowledge, and with the ability to store more data than ever before, we can now provide customers with a clear, transparent view of their vehicle’s entire journey with us, from start to finish, over its lifetime.
“What’s more, its responsive design ensures accessibility on mobile devices, allowing customers to check on, amend, or book vehicles on the go.”