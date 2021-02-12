To help navigate through these issues and others, join Project EV’s webinar on Friday February 19: The Future of EV Charging.
Project EV is a Leasing Broker Federation partner and the webinar will look at:
- AC and DC Insider Knowledge
- New funding opportunities
- The new 22kW Pro-Earth charger
The February 19 webinar comprises two sessions: An introduction to EV and Funding and Installation Training.
Project EV specialises in providing cutting-edge electric vehicle charging points, connecting customers with technology that breaks boundaries. Its goal is to help people finally make the switch to clean and affordable energy by adopting smart charging for electric vehicles.
With a wide range of floor and wall-mounted AC and DC electric car chargers, Project EV’s technology provides the high energy output required to keep your EV charged and running well.
Its electric vehicle charging points come with full electrical and temperature protection, compact design, smart apps, and they are all tested to European standards, with an OCPP v1.6 open chargepoint protocol.
To find out more you can download the PDF or click here to register your place
