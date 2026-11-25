ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/doors-ready-to-open-for-2026-leasing-broker-federation-awards/

The doors are ready to open for this year’s Leasing Broker Federation Awards, celebrating the industry’s achievements from the past year.

Taking place at St Mary’s Guildhall in Coventry, the event brings together the leasing industry to celebrate the talent keeping it running day in, day out.

Attendees will also have the opportunity for networking and professional development.

The LBF decided back in October that entries to the awards would be free to make them more accessible to businesses of all sizes, with complimentary tickets available to LBF members on a first-come, first-served basis.

Synergy, e-car, gofor and Central Contracts are among those shortlisted for awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Martin Davies, events group director at Astor Media, said: “The Leasing Broker Federation Awards are an opportunity to recognise the outstanding businesses and individuals driving our industry forward.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“This year’s winners will demonstrate the innovation, resilience and commitment to customer service that continue to define the leasing broker sector.

“Good luck to all our finalists, whose achievements reflect the strength and professionalism of the industry.”