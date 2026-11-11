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DPD adds 381 Ford E-Transit vans ahead of Black Friday

All of the vans will be on fleet by mid-November.

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DPD E-Transit
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DPD will add 381 Ford E-Transit vans to its fleet, ahead of Black Friday and Christmas 2026, which it expects to be a peak period.

All of the vans will be on fleet by mid-November.

DPD has operated the Ford E-Transit since early 2022, and the order follows the delivery of 341 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric vans.

The company said it aims to become a UK leader in sustainable delivery.

In 2025, it delivered more than 85 million parcels using electric vans, and operated a predominantly diesel-free final mile service within London’s North and South Circular.

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Olly Craughan, head of sustainability and social purpose, said: “Ford is a strong partner for DPD, and we already operate a significant number of E-Transits.

“They have performed well for us over the last four years, while the TrustFord mobile service network also played a big part in us choosing Ford again.

“The enhanced range means we can now get more of these larger electric vans out on our longer routes, making a bigger difference in terms of reducing emissions.

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“This is set to be our biggest peak yet, so it is great to be able to say to customers that we will have more electric vans delivering on the road than ever before.

“We know this is a key issue for many shippers, large and small and we are delighted to be delivering more of their parcels on electric vehicles.”

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