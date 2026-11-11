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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/dpd-adds-381-ford-e-transit-vans-ahead-of-black-friday/

DPD will add 381 Ford E-Transit vans to its fleet, ahead of Black Friday and Christmas 2026, which it expects to be a peak period.

All of the vans will be on fleet by mid-November.

DPD has operated the Ford E-Transit since early 2022, and the order follows the delivery of 341 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter electric vans.

The company said it aims to become a UK leader in sustainable delivery.

In 2025, it delivered more than 85 million parcels using electric vans, and operated a predominantly diesel-free final mile service within London’s North and South Circular.

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Olly Craughan, head of sustainability and social purpose, said: “Ford is a strong partner for DPD, and we already operate a significant number of E-Transits.

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“They have performed well for us over the last four years, while the TrustFord mobile service network also played a big part in us choosing Ford again.

“The enhanced range means we can now get more of these larger electric vans out on our longer routes, making a bigger difference in terms of reducing emissions.