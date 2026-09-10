DPD orders 341 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter vans

The vans will be supported by Mercedes-Benz ServiceCare Complete, via the brand’s dealer network.
Deliveries will begin in September and will conclude by the end of October, ahead of the Christmas season, to support growing customer demand.
Connected vehicle technology allows the vans to alert the customer and nominated dealer when work may be needed, allowing for a reduction in unplanned downtime.
Rob Dawson, head of LCV at DPD UK, said: “We’re delighted to continue working with Mercedes-Benz Vans as a trusted partner.
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“As we continue to invest in a more sustainable fleet, having the right partners alongside us is just as important as having the right vehicles.
“The eSprinter gives us the capability we need to support lower-emission deliveries, while Mercedes-Benz Vans’ aftersales expertise and nationwide support network will play an important role in keeping our vehicles on the road and our operation moving.
“We’re looking forward to building on the relationship as our fleet continues to evolve.”
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Dawson praised Mercedes-Benz Vans and eStar for their ability to deliver at scale in a tight window.
Steve Bridge, managing director at eStar, said: “The agreement reflects DPD’s focus on whole-life value, with uptime, maintenance support and operational resilience central to the decision.
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“Reliability extends far beyond the vehicle itself. When customers are judging you literally on whether you deliver or not, having as many of your fleet in service, on the road and operational is a higher business priority than ever, especially in the run up to Christmas when there is increased demand.
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“A key part of the relationship with DPD is our CompleteCare package, where we can anticipate problems with vehicles in advance, so we can take preventative action, as opposed to only reacting if or when a vehicle needs attention.
“It means DPD can concentrate on what they do really well, knowing that we have the backs of their drivers and keep the business moving.
“We liken it to the technology that airlines adopt for aircraft, picking out the parts of the plane likely to need maintenance and repair before it becomes an issue, benefitting customers while mitigating the huge cost of having them out of action.”
Iain Forsyth, managing director at Mercedes-Benz Vans UK, said: “In a fast-moving business landscape, it’s becoming increasingly vital for businesses like DPD operating at scale, to need partnerships that ensure vans remain operational to meet customer demands.
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“DPD deliver seven days a week, 52 weeks a year so it feels good to have their backs and really deliver for them.”