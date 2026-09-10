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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/dpd-orders-341-mercedes-benz-esprinter-vans/

DPD, through eStar, has placed an order for 341 Mercedes-Benz eSprinter vans, as part of its fleet electrification programme.

The vans will be supported by Mercedes-Benz ServiceCare Complete, via the brand’s dealer network.

Deliveries will begin in September and will conclude by the end of October, ahead of the Christmas season, to support growing customer demand.

Connected vehicle technology allows the vans to alert the customer and nominated dealer when work may be needed, allowing for a reduction in unplanned downtime.

Rob Dawson, head of LCV at DPD UK, said: “We’re delighted to continue working with Mercedes-Benz Vans as a trusted partner.

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“As we continue to invest in a more sustainable fleet, having the right partners alongside us is just as important as having the right vehicles.

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“The eSprinter gives us the capability we need to support lower-emission deliveries, while Mercedes-Benz Vans’ aftersales expertise and nationwide support network will play an important role in keeping our vehicles on the road and our operation moving.

“We’re looking forward to building on the relationship as our fleet continues to evolve.”