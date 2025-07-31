Drink-drive fatalities up 7% since 2013, RAC calls for alcohol interlocks

Government data shows that there were 260 drink-drive related fatalities in 2023, a 7% increase from 2013 figures.

4,390 collisions in 2023 involved a driver or rider over the legal alcohol limit, a 23% decrease since 2013.

Casualties were also down by 23% since 2013 and were down by 6% since 2022.

Drink-drive collisions decreased by 5% from 2022 to 2023, while fatalities were down by 14% in the same period.

4% of all reported collisions were related to drink-driving in 2023, but drink-driving accounted for 16% of all collisions that resulted in fatalities.

Other European nations mandate the use of alcohol interlocks for drink driving offenders, requiring drivers to provide a breath sample before the vehicle will start.

An interlock programme conducted in Finland in 2013 was found to have prevented 12,000 instances of drink-driver reoffending, despite a low participation rate.

An RAC study in 2024 found that 53% of drivers supported similar schemes being implemented in the UK

Rod Dennis, road safety spokesperson at the RAC, said: “A new approach to tackling these repugnant crimes is desperately needed.

“We hope this will be a key part of the Government’s forthcoming road safety strategy.

“We’ve consistently been calling for a change in approach when it comes to reducing alcohol-related road deaths, as it’s clear the status quo isn’t working.

“RAC research shows drivers are supportive of courts being given the powers to mandate the fitting of alcohol interlocks to offenders’ vehicles to prevent them driving drunk again.

“This has the potential to reduce drink-drive casualties, especially among habitual offenders.

“Since 2022 we have urged the Government to consider mandating all new vehicles have interfaces that allow alcolocks to be fitted easily.

“We are also supportive of police being given the powers to immediately disqualify any driver who fails a drink or drugs test at the roadside.”

Court-ordered alcohol interlocks are not currently permitted in the UK, but the Government is considering aligning with EU regulations, which require the equipment needed to fit these devices to be present in all new vehicles.

Nicholas Lyes, director of policy and standards at IAM Roadsmart said: “Drink driving can have devastating consequences.

“While the latest drink-drive related fatality figures have declined compared to the previous year, the trend over the past decade is troubling and shows that we are stuck in a dangerous rut.

“We must redouble our efforts on enforcement, providing the police with the necessary tools to clamp down on drink drivers while reviewing our approach to both first time and repeat offenders.”

In 1979, 9% of all road casualties involved at least one driver who was over the alcohol limit.

By 1992, this number was 5% and has since varied between 4% and 7%. In 2023, this number was 5%.

Dennis said: “These disturbing figures show the twin evils of driving under the influence of drink and drugs are behind a frightening number of lives lost on the UK’s roads every year.

“It’s simply unacceptable that an estimated 260 people a year lose their lives as a result of drink-drivers.

“It remains the case that the proportion of road deaths where drink-driving was a cause is at a similar level to the late 1980s.”