Drink-driving costs drivers up to £80,000, says IAM RoadSmart

Deaths attributed to drink-driving reached a 13-year high in 2022.

Dylan Robertson

5 September 2025

Research conducted by IAM RoadSmart has found that drink-driving costs offenders up to £80,000, 15% more than it cost five years ago.

Deaths attributed to drink-driving reached a 13-year high in 2022, while a Freedom of Information (FOI) request made to the DVLA found that more than 100 drivers have drink-driving endorsements added to their licence each day.

Drink-driving results in disqualification, a potential prison sentence and an unlimited fine.

IAM RoadSmart said that drink-driving could result in the loss of 15 months of salary (£46,800), legal costs of £13,600 and increased insurance premiums of up to £13,700 over the 11 years the endorsement remains on the driver’s licence.

It also estimated fines of up to £5,000 and public transport costs of up to £2,500.

IAM RoadSmart found that drivers aged 25 to 39 are the worst offenders, with 48,000 in this age group receiving drink-driving endorsements between 2022 and 2024.

15,000 drivers in the 17 to 24 age group received endorsements, compared to 40,000 in the 40 to 65 age bracket and 3,000 in the over 65 age bracket.

The oldest driver to receive an endorsement between 2022 and 2024 was 91 years old.

Under the overhaul of road safety laws planned later this year, the drink-drive limit could be cut from 35 micrograms per 100ml of breath to 22 micrograms, bringing the limit in England and Wales in line with the Scottish limit.

