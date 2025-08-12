  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Drivalia and SelfDrive UK launch flexible car subscription service

Vehicles such as the Renault Clio are available from £199 per month.

Dylan Robertson

12 August 2025

, , ,

SHARE

car subscription

Drivalia UK and SelfDrive UK have launched ‘Flexi Rent’, a car subscription service that includes insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance.

Vehicles such as the Renault Clio are available from £199 per month, while the service also offers premium electric vehicles (EVs), including models from BYD and Omoda.

The minimum commitment is one month, while Drivalia UK’s logistics expertise will be leveraged to provide free delivery and flexible access to vehicles.

Monthly prices for the car subscription service include 1,000 miles per month and VAT.

SelfDrive UK will provide its technology platform for the partnership.

Soham Shah, CEO at SelfDrive UK, said: “This is a pivotal step in making smart, flexible mobility mainstream.”

Paolo Ronco, deputy managing director at Drivalia UK, said “This merges our operational expertise with their innovative technology to create a service that’s both incredibly flexible and focused squarely on the customer.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE