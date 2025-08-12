Drivalia and SelfDrive UK launch flexible car subscription service

Drivalia UK and SelfDrive UK have launched ‘Flexi Rent’, a car subscription service that includes insurance, maintenance and roadside assistance.

Vehicles such as the Renault Clio are available from £199 per month, while the service also offers premium electric vehicles (EVs), including models from BYD and Omoda.

The minimum commitment is one month, while Drivalia UK’s logistics expertise will be leveraged to provide free delivery and flexible access to vehicles.

Monthly prices for the car subscription service include 1,000 miles per month and VAT.

SelfDrive UK will provide its technology platform for the partnership.

Soham Shah, CEO at SelfDrive UK, said: “This is a pivotal step in making smart, flexible mobility mainstream.”

Paolo Ronco, deputy managing director at Drivalia UK, said “This merges our operational expertise with their innovative technology to create a service that’s both incredibly flexible and focused squarely on the customer.”