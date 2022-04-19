DRIVE Software Solutions has launched an integrated Accident Management solution that will allow fleet managers to fully support drivers involved in accidents within shorter periods of time and at lower cost.
Developed in partnership with FMG, the UK’s leading provider of Incident Management and Specialist Roadside Repair and Recovery services, this integrated solution gives businesses and drivers alike the confidence that accidents will be handled in a sensitive, timely and cost-efficient manner. Specific services include:
- 24/7/365 operation for drivers involved in an accident
- Courtesy car, vehicle recovery and liability assessment
- First notice of loss management
- Repair management and downtime control
- Claims handling and uninsured loss recovery
In combination with FMG’s market leading experience, businesses will benefit also from ODO’s automated integration, ensuring all information and data regarding any accident will be visible to the fleet manager through the ODO fleet management dashboard. This consequent reduction in the use of multiple sources of data and information, provides significant time and cost savings.
Described as the ‘evolution engine’ at the heart of the industry’s revolutions, ODO delivers three key benefits to businesses looking to optimise their fleet, namely:
- Peace of mind; ODO enables vehicles and drivers to remain compliant whilst also making it easy to deliver on duty of care responsibilities (including, but not limited to driver health and vehicle safety) and giving confidence that any fraudulent activity is identified;
- Lower fleet costs: functionality that prevents end of lease surprises and reduced fuel and maintenance costs.
- Time saving; a driver app that empowers users to self-serve and manage vehicles efficiently, with proactive prompts to identify and prioritise issues, key tasks, and reporting.
Leyton Jordan, National Sales Manager – Fleet, FMG said: “We’re delighted to enter into this exciting partnership with ODO. Businesses and their leasing brokers need to be confident that accidents are managed in a timely and cost-effective manner, with bespoke features to suit the differing needs of every fleet. The integration with ODO provides drivers and fleet managers with an industry leading fleet management platform together with the confidence that they are covered in every eventuality should an incident occur.”
Robert Gorby, Chief Commercial Officer for DRIVE Software Solutions, said: “When accidents happen, it’s critical that the driver has someone to turn to for immediate support. At the same time, the fleet manager has a partner which provides support for the administration requirements which come with an accident. This solution delivers on both fronts. Combined with the broader ODO compliance management functionality, it will be a game changer for business fleet management”.
