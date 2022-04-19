Reading Time: 2 minutes

DRIVE Software Solutions has launched an integrated Accident Management solution that will allow fleet managers to fully support drivers involved in accidents within shorter periods of time and at lower cost.

Developed in partnership with FMG, the UK’s leading provider of Incident Management and Specialist Roadside Repair and Recovery services, this integrated solution gives businesses and drivers alike the confidence that accidents will be handled in a sensitive, timely and cost-efficient manner. Specific services include:

24/7/365 operation for drivers involved in an accident

Courtesy car, vehicle recovery and liability assessment

First notice of loss management

Repair management and downtime control

Claims handling and uninsured loss recovery

In combination with FMG’s market leading experience, businesses will benefit also from ODO’s automated integration, ensuring all information and data regarding any accident will be visible to the fleet manager through the ODO fleet management dashboard. This consequent reduction in the use of multiple sources of data and information, provides significant time and cost savings.

Described as the ‘evolution engine’ at the heart of the industry’s revolutions, ODO delivers three key benefits to businesses looking to optimise their fleet, namely:

Peace of mind ; ODO enables vehicles and drivers to remain compliant whilst also making it easy to deliver on duty of care responsibilities (including, but not limited to driver health and vehicle safety) and giving confidence that any fraudulent activity is identified;

; ODO enables vehicles and drivers to remain compliant whilst also making it easy to deliver on duty of care responsibilities (including, but not limited to driver health and vehicle safety) and giving confidence that any fraudulent activity is identified; Lower fleet costs: functionality that prevents end of lease surprises and reduced fuel and maintenance costs.

functionality that prevents end of lease surprises and reduced fuel and maintenance costs. Time saving; a driver app that empowers users to self-serve and manage vehicles efficiently, with proactive prompts to identify and prioritise issues, key tasks, and reporting.

Leyton Jordan, National Sales Manager – Fleet, FMG said: “We’re delighted to enter into this exciting partnership with ODO. Businesses and their leasing brokers need to be confident that accidents are managed in a timely and cost-effective manner, with bespoke features to suit the differing needs of every fleet. The integration with ODO provides drivers and fleet managers with an industry leading fleet management platform together with the confidence that they are covered in every eventuality should an incident occur.”

Robert Gorby, Chief Commercial Officer for DRIVE Software Solutions, said: “When accidents happen, it’s critical that the driver has someone to turn to for immediate support. At the same time, the fleet manager has a partner which provides support for the administration requirements which come with an accident. This solution delivers on both fronts. Combined with the broader ODO compliance management functionality, it will be a game changer for business fleet management”.





Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car. With READ MORE KeyFleet Partner Programme – Best Company Car Programme winner WITH electric vehicles on the rise and with many government initiatives and support of the EV revolution, KeyFleet has become an ambassador for EVs. All employees are trained in Whole READ MORE Keeping up with the times – Europcar, Business Motoring Award winner MULTI-MODEL mobility is becoming increasingly important for SMEs, particularly in the short-term rental arena and the EuropcarOne mobility platform provides seamless access to s full range of solutions, from daily READ MORE SOGO – Business Motoring Best Mobility Provider Winner SHORT-TERM leasing is essential to the mass adoption of electric vehicles before 2030 when sales of all new cars and vans powered wholly by petrol and diesel will be banned. READ MORE Flexibility is key – Europcar, Best Long Term Rental FROM COVID-19 and semi-conductor shortages impacting on vehicle supply to rising inflation and uncertain trading conditions, the past 12 months have not been easy for any business. But they have READ MORE Size doesn’t matter to Best Leasing Company winner JCT600 VLS GIVING customers access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, no matter what their size, is at the heart of the business at JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions (VLS), winner READ MORE Smart charger – Ohme a Business Motoring Award winner ELECTRIC Vehicles are what everyone is talking about, as is the infrastructure required to make them a viable proposition. Helping to build this infrastructure is Ohme, a smart charging hardware READ MORE