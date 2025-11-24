DriveElectric electrifies London DLR vehicle fleet

KeolisAmey Docklands (KAD), responsible for operating and maintaining the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) network in London, is transitioning its entire car and van fleet to EV with the help of DriveElectric in partnership with Ford.

An eight-year contract with Transport for London (TfL) started in April 2025, with a target from TfL to go fully electric within five years.

The entire fleet will be fully electric by the end of December 2025, with 62% of the fleet currently in place.

A legacy petrol and diesel fleet with high operational needs has been replaced with 39 electric vans and six electric cars, including specialist vehicles such as vans with tail lifts and flatbeds.

All vehicles have been supplied by one manufacturer, Ford, with the fleet being comprised of Puma Gen-E cars, E-Tourneo minibuses, and E-Transit and E-Transit Custom vans, including variants with double cabs, tail lifts, dropside flatbeds, racking, shelving and ladder racks.

Partnering with Ford as a single manufacturer enabled the deployment of Ford Pro telematics, providing real-time insights to enhance visibility, efficiency and fleet performance.

Richard Graham, managing director at KeolisAmey Docklands, said: “Delivering a fully electric fleet over four years ahead of schedule is a testament to our team’s commitment and the strength of our partnerships with Ford and DriveElectric.

“We’re proud to champion sustainability, operational excellence and community wellbeing in East London.”

KAD said the transition to an electric fleet has delivered operational cost savings on fuel and maintenance, creating opportunities to reinvest those savings into future carbon reduction initiatives.

With zero tailpipe emissions, the fleet is also helping to improve air quality for staff and local communities in East London.

Tom Page, general manager at Docklands Light Railway Limited (DLRL), added: “We’re delighted to see KeolisAmey Docklands deliver this ambitious EV fleet transformation.

“The project demonstrates the impact of close collaboration between DLRL, KAD, and our industry partners.

“By working together, we’re driving real progress towards a cleaner, more sustainable future for London’s transport network.”

DriveElectric supplied short-term electric vehicle rentals to maintain business continuity during the transition period.

KAD has looked into decentralised, clean energy infrastructure across two grid-constrained London locations, including solar-powered chargers and battery storage at the Beckton depot, to enhance resilience to energy market volatility.

Liam Bone, regional fleet business manager at Ford of Britain and Ireland, said: “This project shows the strength of collaboration.

“By working closely with DriveElectric, we’ve delivered a fleet solution made up of our freshest-ever line up that supports KeolisAmey Docklands’ transition to zero emission vehicles, combining Ford’s product capability and versatility with DriveElectric’s expertise.”

The transition to electric vehicles is aligned with KAD’s Net Zero ambitions, creating a fit-for-purpose and sustainable fleet for the future.

Adam Kemp, sales director, DriveElectric, added: “This was a complex project, and finding the right product to meet demanding operational needs required real expertise.

“That’s where DriveElectric makes the difference. By partnering with Ford, we delivered the right solution and managed every stage of the transition with precision.

“The outcome is a fleet that keeps critical infrastructure moving, improves visibility through Ford Pro telematics, reduces downtime, and supports the customer’s sustainability goals.”