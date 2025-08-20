  
DriveElectric offers lease package including car, charger and tariff

Drivers can save £316 per year with the included EDF GoElectric tariff.

Dylan Robertson

20 August 2025

DriveElectric has launched an electric vehicle (EV) lease package, including the car, home energy tariff and a Pod Point home charger.

Drivers can save £316 per year with the included EDF GoElectric tariff and can save an additional £251 annually with a smart-charging add-on.

EDF customers also get 5,000 miles of free charging included, through £130 account credit.

DriveElectric says that the lease deal allows customers to save almost £700 in the first year.

Adam Kemp, director of partnerships at DriveElectric, said: “Switching to an electric car is already a smart choice with lower running costs than petrol or diesel.

“Our new package makes it even easier, with 5,000 miles of free energy and a low cost and zero carbon4 electricity tariff, plus the option of having a charger installed, so drivers can enjoy the benefits from day one.”

Related Posts

