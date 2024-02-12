Reading Time: < 1 minute

LICENCE checking and compliance business, DriverCheck, has continued its planned expansion with the appointment of David Greenaway as account manager to service new and existing clients.

Reporting into Managing Director Yvette Giannini, Greenaway’s appointment is the latest in a series of new announcements at DriverCheck, the most recent of which was the promotion of Giannini herself to the position of MD.

The company had an outstanding year last year and results show sales growth of almost 10%, with a further 26,500 drivers added across the 1,200-plus client portfolio.

DriverCheck’s client base includes a host of household names in the insurance, utilities and automotive sectors, with an aggregate total of around 330,000 drivers, including 18,000 grey fleet drivers, spread across the client portfolio.

The company has recently moved to new offices which, at almost double the size, offer further scope for expansion. And last year, the business appointed Andy Smith, with a wealth of industry knowledge, as head of sales to further expand its management team.

DriverCheck along with sister company, Derby-based Licence Check, forms part of Ebbon Compliance.

