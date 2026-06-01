DriverCheck improves fleet compliance with move to DAVIS platform

200 businesses with 100,000 drivers have been migrated to DriverCheck DAVIS so far.

DriverCheck has reported an improvement to its fleet compliance and operational efficiency for its customers by migrating to DriverCheck DAVIS.

200 businesses with 100,000 drivers have been migrated to DriverCheck DAVIS so far.

The move brings DriverCheck’s expertise together with Licence Check’s compliance leadership and DAVIS’ technology.

DriverCheck said that fleet customers have benefitted from a more connected, scalable platform that supports evolving compliance and driver management requirements.

Conserv Solutions, a group owned by Cornwall Council, migrated its fleet of 6,000 drivers and 2,500 assets to DriverCheck DAVIS.

Dominic Palmer, fleet compliance manager at Conserv Solutions, said: “I found the transition incredibly smooth.

“I have always operated systems in parallel until I am confident all is fine; however, this was live and completely stress-free.

“The system also has a strong vocational focus and the addition of the Driver CPC qualification on the system has provided a massive benefit for us in managing vocational drivers.

“There has also been a significant step-up in efficiency, while the ease of electronically emailing declarations has replaced old, manual workflows.

“The support from the DriverCheck team has been outstanding, and the new DriverCheck Davis platform is, for me, the pinnacle.”

Fleets that migrate to the new system gain access to the DAVIS Fleet analytical fleet management solution, as well as DAVIS Coaching.

DriverCheck has been awarded Cyber Essentials Plus accreditation, recognising its resilience to common cyber threats.

Yvette Giannini (pictured), managing director at DriverCheck, said: “The transition of clients to the new DriverCheck DAVIS platform continues apace and to date has progressed seamlessly due to the outstanding commitment of the teams involved.

“By moving across to the DriverCheck DAVIS platform, our clients will see a host of new and additional benefits that will make their task of meeting compliance requirements and managing their fleets more efficient and more effective.”