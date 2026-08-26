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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/drivers-asked-to-share-thoughts-on-the-future-of-driving-eva-england/

EVA England has launched its annual survey, calling on every driver across the UK to share their experience and have their say on what the future of driving should look like.

The survey – being shared across the UK with support from EVA Cymru, EVA Northern Ireland and EVA Scotland – seeks to establish a clear and comprehensive picture of the opportunities and challenges facing drivers across the UK today.

Findings will be shared with policymakers, stakeholders, and the wider public to help shape future transport policy: from strengthening EV charging infrastructure to ensuring EVs are affordable and accessible to a majority of drivers.

Readiness to switch is currently high – last year’s EVA England survey, for instance, found that 66% of petrol and diesel drivers are actively considering an EV.

Vicky Edmonds, chief executive of EVA England, said: “We want to hear from every kind of driver: whether you love electric vehicles, are not sure about them, already drive one, are thinking about switching, or have no intention of doing so.

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“Too often, decisions about the future of driving are made without hearing enough from the people actually using our roads every day.

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“This survey is your chance to tell us what you really think about driving electric– what works, what doesn’t, what frustrates you and what needs to change.

“So whether you drive electric, hybrid, petrol or diesel, please take a few minutes to have your say.