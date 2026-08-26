Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/drivers-asked-to-share-thoughts-on-the-future-of-driving-eva-england/
EVA England has launched its annual survey, calling on every driver across the UK to share their experience and have their say on what the future of driving should look like.
The survey – being shared across the UK with support from EVA Cymru, EVA Northern Ireland and EVA Scotland – seeks to establish a clear and comprehensive picture of the opportunities and challenges facing drivers across the UK today.
Findings will be shared with policymakers, stakeholders, and the wider public to help shape future transport policy: from strengthening EV charging infrastructure to ensuring EVs are affordable and accessible to a majority of drivers.
Readiness to switch is currently high – last year’s EVA England survey, for instance, found that 66% of petrol and diesel drivers are actively considering an EV.
Vicky Edmonds, chief executive of EVA England, said: “We want to hear from every kind of driver: whether you love electric vehicles, are not sure about them, already drive one, are thinking about switching, or have no intention of doing so.
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“Too often, decisions about the future of driving are made without hearing enough from the people actually using our roads every day.
“This survey is your chance to tell us what you really think about driving electric– what works, what doesn’t, what frustrates you and what needs to change.
“So whether you drive electric, hybrid, petrol or diesel, please take a few minutes to have your say.
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“The more drivers who take part, the stronger the picture we can give Government and industry of what drivers across the UK actually think and need.”
By hearing from hybrid owners, potential switchers, and sceptics, EVA England said it hopes to identify the biggest perceived barriers to EV uptake today, as well as the changes that could make electric driving more attractive.
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The survey also sheds light on the experiences of EV drivers with disabilities, who face further challenges in relation to charging their vehicles.
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The survey will run until the 16th of September 2026.
Paul Bevan, Cadeirydd EVA Cymru / Chair EVA Cymru, said: “Understanding the challenges Wales’ drivers face in the context of the broader UK is vital in supporting a fair and even transition to electric vehicles.
“We want as many people in Wales as possible to take part so those differences are properly reflected.”
Neil Swanson, director of EVA Scotland: “Good policy has to start with what drivers are actually experiencing.
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“From the cost and reliability of public charging to the practicalities of switching to electric, this survey is an important opportunity for Scottish drivers to say what is working – and what still needs to change.”
Mark McCall, co-founder and chair of the EV Association Northern Ireland, said: “The transition to electric will only succeed if it works for drivers in every part of the UK.
“We particularly want to hear from people who have not yet switched to an EV, so we can better understand the barriers holding drivers back and what would genuinely make a difference.”
Raghunandan Balasubramanian, transport solutions manager at the Motability Foundation, added: “At the Motability Foundation, we’re committed to ensuring disabled people are not left out of the transition to electric vehicles.
“Understanding the real-world experiences of drivers is essential to identifying the barriers that remain and the changes needed to make electric mobility more accessible, affordable and practical.
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“We encourage drivers across the UK to take part and share their views.”