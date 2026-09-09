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EV & Sustainability

Drivers avoid charging networks based on warnings from others, finds Driivz

76% of EV drivers surveyed said they would avoid an entire network based on a warning from friends or family.

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Driivz has warned that electric vehicle (EV) drivers will often avoid entire public charging networks based on warnings from other drivers.

76% of EV drivers surveyed said they would avoid an entire network based on a warning from friends or family.

However, 91% of EV drivers said they would make a detour to charge at a location recommended by another EV driver, with 55% willing to travel more than five minutes out of their way for a recommended charger.

Driivz surveyed 3,000 EV drivers across both Europe and North America.

A third of drivers trusted specialist charging apps when they needed to find an unfamiliar charging location, while 32% trusted recommendations from friends and family.

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27% trusted mapping apps.

The study also found that drivers are willing to act on poor charging experiences, with 79% warning friends or family, 76% reporting issues through a charging app, and 65% leaving online reviews.

Shiri Levi-Laor, CEO of Driivz, said: “EV charging has become much more than a question of where the nearest charger is located

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“Drivers are no longer just asking ‘where is a charger?’ They’re asking ‘is there a charger I can rely on?’ and increasingly, they’re trusting each other for the answer rather than relying on traditional navigation tools.

“Reliable charging experiences build trust, and trust increasingly drives recommendations, reviews and future charging decisions.

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“For operators, that creates a direct line from operational performance to customer loyalty, and ultimately, to long-term network utilization and profitability.”

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