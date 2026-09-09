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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/drivers-avoid-charging-networks-based-on-warnings-from-others-finds-driivz/

Driivz has warned that electric vehicle (EV) drivers will often avoid entire public charging networks based on warnings from other drivers.

76% of EV drivers surveyed said they would avoid an entire network based on a warning from friends or family.

However, 91% of EV drivers said they would make a detour to charge at a location recommended by another EV driver, with 55% willing to travel more than five minutes out of their way for a recommended charger.

Driivz surveyed 3,000 EV drivers across both Europe and North America.

A third of drivers trusted specialist charging apps when they needed to find an unfamiliar charging location, while 32% trusted recommendations from friends and family.

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27% trusted mapping apps.

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The study also found that drivers are willing to act on poor charging experiences, with 79% warning friends or family, 76% reporting issues through a charging app, and 65% leaving online reviews.

Shiri Levi-Laor, CEO of Driivz, said: “EV charging has become much more than a question of where the nearest charger is located