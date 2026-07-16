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Drivers back mandatory in-car breathalysers, Quotezone survey finds

Quotezone.co.uk research found 62% of British drivers believe in-car breathalysers would significantly reduce drink-driving incidents, while 60% support black boxes in new cars.

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Drivers back mandatory in-car breathalysers, Quotezone survey finds
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A majority of British drivers would support in-car safety technology aimed at reducing dangerous driving, according to research from Quotezone.co.uk.

The car insurance comparison site surveyed 1,000 British drivers and found 62% believe breathalysers in vehicles would significantly reduce drink-driving incidents.

The findings come after a Department for Transport report in July 2025 showed drink-driving fatalities rose 7% between 2013 and 2023, with 260 deaths recorded in 2023.

Quotezone said policymakers are reviewing the potential introduction of mandatory breathalysers and black boxes in all new cars.

The survey found 49% of respondents strongly support making built-in breathalysers mandatory in new vehicles, while 29% somewhat support the measure.

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An in-car breathalyser would require drivers to provide a breath sample before the engine starts, helping to prevent drink-driving incidents.

Support was also high for black boxes in new cars to monitor speed and harsh braking, with 60% of respondents either strongly or somewhat in favour.

Quotezone said 74% of respondents believe black boxes should be fitted as standard for newly qualified drivers, with the company citing data showing 1 in 5 serious car collisions involves a young driver.

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Greg Wilson, chief executive at Quotezone, said: “Given all we know about how devastating reckless driving can be, it’s worrying to see that the figures have actually increased over the last 10 years.

“With the government planning to make breathalysers and black boxes mandatory in new cars, we wanted to understand how drivers feel about these safety measures.

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“While these devices are still relatively new to a lot of motorists, the survey reveals strong support across the UK and it’s clear that drivers recognise the potential of breathalysers and black boxes to encourage safer habits behind the wheel.

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“Of course, introducing these features raises questions around privacy and data use, which will need to be carefully addressed to ensure public confidence, but it is encouraging to see public attitude towards drink-driving, with two thirds of drivers backing measures that could save lives and improve road safety.

“Implementing these devices could also allow insurers to set more accurate pricing for motorists that continuously drive safely. Fitting the likes of a black box could not only improve safety but also build greater trust between drivers and insurers and put pounds back in the pockets of those who drive carefully and take road safety seriously.”

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