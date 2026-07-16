ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/drivers-back-mandatory-in-car-breathalysers-quotezone-survey-finds/

A majority of British drivers would support in-car safety technology aimed at reducing dangerous driving, according to research from Quotezone.co.uk.

The car insurance comparison site surveyed 1,000 British drivers and found 62% believe breathalysers in vehicles would significantly reduce drink-driving incidents.

The findings come after a Department for Transport report in July 2025 showed drink-driving fatalities rose 7% between 2013 and 2023, with 260 deaths recorded in 2023.

Quotezone said policymakers are reviewing the potential introduction of mandatory breathalysers and black boxes in all new cars.

The survey found 49% of respondents strongly support making built-in breathalysers mandatory in new vehicles, while 29% somewhat support the measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

An in-car breathalyser would require drivers to provide a breath sample before the engine starts, helping to prevent drink-driving incidents.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

Support was also high for black boxes in new cars to monitor speed and harsh braking, with 60% of respondents either strongly or somewhat in favour.

Quotezone said 74% of respondents believe black boxes should be fitted as standard for newly qualified drivers, with the company citing data showing 1 in 5 serious car collisions involves a young driver.