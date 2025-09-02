Drivers call for Government action on pavement parking, RAC finds

Eight in 10 drivers (83%) want the Government to take action to tackle pavement parking in England, but they are split on how best to approach the problem, RAC research has found.

42% were supportive of an outright ban on parking on pavements in England, while 41% instead wanted to see councils given powers to ban the practice on specific roads more easily than they can today.

Most drivers (66%) said they see vehicles either partially or fully parked on pavements close to where they live.

Of these, a third (33%) reported seeing vehicles blocking pavements every day, with a further 30% witnessing it happening on most days.

Just 5% of motorists said they never see vehicles blocking pavements.

Of all those motorists who witnessed vehicles blocking pavements, 44% said they often see pedestrians having to walk into the road as a result, with the same proportion (44%) seeing this happen occasionally.

12% of this group said they never see pedestrians having to do this.

When asked what they would consider to be the most appropriate penalty if any form of ban was introduced in England, 44% of drivers said first-time offenders should be sent a written warning letter, followed by a fine for any future contraventions.

17% said an immediate fine would be appropriate, while a similar 16% called for a written warning followed by a fine and three penalty points for future violations.

A further 5% favoured an immediate fine and three penalty points, while a fifth (18%) did not think it should be deemed an offence in the first place.

A pavement parking ban has existed in London since 1974, with offenders fined between £140 and £160 depending on where in the city they park.

In Scotland, a ban was introduced in 2025, with drivers facing a £100 penalty, reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days. Outside Scotland and London, no such general ban exists.

Currently, councils in England must consult on and implement separate Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) to ban pavement parking on specific roads – a process that can be costly and time-consuming.

A previous Transport Committee – chaired by the current Future of Roads Minister Lilian Greenwood – highlighted the problem in a report in 2019 and noted that previous action to tackle it had been “slow and … not improved people’s day-to-day lives.”

The last Government consulted on plans in 2020, but a response was never published. However, in July the current Government signalled its intention to do so.

Rod Dennis, senior policy officer at RAC, said: “There’s no doubting pavement parking is a serious problem in some communities that needs tackling, but it’s still the case that it’s been more than five years since the previous government signalled its intention to tackle the blight in England.

“No pavement user should be forced into walking or wheeling into the road because of someone parking inconsiderately.

“A clear majority of drivers agree and want to see an end to needless pavement parking that causes accessibility problems, but when it comes to the solution, the jury is out.

“The same proportion of drivers want to see an outright ban on all roads as want councils to be given powers to more easily ban the practice on specific roads.

“This probably reflects the fact that not all UK streets are the same – after all, some drivers will put a tyre or two on the kerb on narrow residential streets to ensure other vehicles can still pass them, while not blocking pedestrians using the pavement.

“It’s also important to realise that even with an outright ban, councils would presumably still have to allow pavement parking in some places to ensure streets remain passable.

“Any future government policy therefore needs to strike the right balance between stamping out pavement parking that causes a danger to people walking or wheeling, and ensuring some of England’s streets don’t end up being inadvertently blocked by parked vehicles.

“An England-wide ban, plus a simple process for councils to exempt certain streets, is one option. The other is to take away the red tape councils currently need to get through to enforce pavement parking bans on specific streets.

“We look forward to seeing the Government’s proposals in due course which we hope will put an end to poor parking practices that put pavement users in danger.”

Liberal Democrat MP Helen Maguire is due to hold a Westminster Hall debate about the issue, while Labour MP Marsha De Cordova introduced a Private Members’ Bill to the House of Commons calling for the law around parking on footways and verges to be amended.