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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/drivers-call-for-higher-drug-driving-penalties-finds-startline/

Almost a third (29%) of motorists believe penalties should be higher for drug-driving than for drink-driving, according to research from Startline.

September’s Startline Used Car Tracker showed that 34% think more education about the dangers of drug-driving is needed and 28% have seen on-road behaviour they thought was influenced by drugs.

20% of respondents were more worried about drug driving than drink driving, 19% believed the same people who drink-drive often use drugs and 15% know someone who uses drugs and drives.

Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “We added this question to our research after statistics were released showing licence endorsements for those caught drug-driving have exceeded drink-driving for the first time.

“We wanted to gain an insight into motorists’ thoughts on this development.

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“Our findings show a significant minority have strong feelings about drug use and driving, with around a third saying penalties should be higher than for drink driving and that more education is needed to explain the dangers.

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“It’s also notable that one in six say they know people who use drugs and drive, which seems to us like a worrying high proportion.

“It suggests there is a section of the population for whom drug-driving has become normalised.”