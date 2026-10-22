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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/drivers-caught-speeding-up-32-between-2022-and-2025/

The number of drivers who received an SP30 endorsement in 2025 reached 939,519, a 32% increase from 2022, according to the DVLA.

Research also found that 61% of UK drivers have admitted to breaking a 30mph speed limit in the past 12 months.

Jolawn Victor, CEO of telematics at Radius, said: “Speed is a factor in 40% of all road collisions in the UK, which can pose risks for fleet operators beyond just legal and insurance liability.

“A speeding driver can represent a risk to the safety of your staff, threaten your company’s reputation, and also trigger increased costs through unnecessary fuel consumption.

“On top of that, penalty fines can quickly add up, starting at a minimum of £100, with the ability to reach far higher for more serious offences, and a loss of staff due to driving disqualifications can significantly impact your ability to serve customers.”

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He added that nearly one in five drivers reported that time pressures increase stress levels and reduce their concentration, according to a report from IAM RoadSmart.

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The report also found that drivers admitted to driving more erratically due to these pressures.

Victor said: “This points towards pressure felt by drivers increasing the risk of speeding and the costs that come with it during day-to-day operations.