Drivers in Halifax and Huddersfield have most penalty points, research finds

Drivers in Halifax and Huddersfield have the most penalty points, according to DVLA data analysed by private number plate supplier Regtransfers.

10.13% of drivers in Halifax have penalty points, with an average of 4.07 points among those drivers.

Huddersfield and Plymouth came next, with 9.18% and 9.02% of drivers having points respectively, with the average number of points among convicted drivers sitting just above four points.

8.99% and 8.47% of drivers in Truro and Leeds respectively had points, with averages also around four points.

Fleets in these areas will be subjected to increased risks, as around one in ten drivers will already have points on their licence.

Mark Trimbee, CEO at Regtransfers, said: “When you look at the numbers, you realise just how many people are carrying penalty points on their licence.

“It’s easy to assume poor driving habits are confined to big cities or motorways, but the data tells a different story, and it’s interesting to see Halifax, Huddersfield and Plymouth at the top of our data.

“You might look at the data and believe that higher points in particular regions means it’s a “hotspot” of bad activity – but that’s not necessarily the case.

“Since you can drive anywhere in the UK, points can also be issued anywhere in the UK – somewhere other than a person’s registered address, for instance.

“What this kind of data does help shine a light on, perhaps, are the areas where driving education – and good driving habits – might be falling short.”

Drivers with points who are registered in the Oxford region had the most points on average, at 5.16, close to the six-point disqualification number for drivers who have passed their test in the past two years.

Drivers registered in London account for 14% of total penalty points nationwide, with drivers in the city having a total of 1.76 million penalty points.