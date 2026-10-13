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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/drivers-more-worried-about-sun-glare-than-slippery-roads-warns-startline/

Drivers are more worried about glare from the low sun than slippery roads when driving in the autumn, according to a survey conducted by Startline Motor Finance.

53% of drivers surveyed said they were concerned about glare from the low sun when driving in the autumn, compared with 42% who were worried about slippery road conditions.

Two in five drivers were concerned about the brightness of lights from oncoming traffic, 36% said they dislike having to drive in the dark due to shorter days, and 30% were concerned about other drivers not turning on their lights in bad weather.

37% of drivers were worried about heavier congestion, driven by school runs and delays from bad weather.

Other disliked parts of autumn driving included getting into a cold car (cited by 26%), having to scrape windscreens (24%), and smudgy windscreen wipers (14%).

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The survey also found that 68% of drivers get their car checked in the autumn to ensure it is ready for the winter.

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Paul Burgess, CEO at Startline Motor Finance, said: “After a long, dry summer, the arrival of autumn means motorists are having to tackle much more difficult conditions on the roads as the days become shorter and the weather worsens.

“There are many hazards for them to negotiate, but our research shows an overwhelming dislike for the blinding effect of low sun, reflecting off the windscreen and the road.