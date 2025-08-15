  
Drivers must be aware of damage caused by potholes, warns AA

The number of pothole-related incidents the AA has been called to was 50,091 in July 2025.

Milly Standing

15 August 2025

The number of incidents related to potholes the AA was called to was 50,091 in July 2025, compared to 49,081 the same period in 2024.

Earlier in the year callouts for pothole damage to members’ cars had reduced, offering hope that the UK was turning a corner, but the latest figures signal an unwelcome reversal.

Earlier optimism was underpinned by the impact of more extensive road repairs and increased Government financial support.

Yet the AA said hotter weather contributed to a surge in pothole incidents, reversing positive trends and highlighting the persistent vulnerability of the road network.

It also said heat may be exacerbating road surface weaknesses and increasing the risk of tyre damage.

Factors affecting the road during summer months include increased road trips on unfamiliar rural roads, higher temperatures making worn or damaged tyres more susceptible to failure and heat stress worsening already weakened road surfaces.

The Pothole Partnership, an alliance comprising The AA, JCB, British Cycling, and the National Motorcyclists Council, voiced concern at these developments.

The Pothole Partnership stressed that the combined impact of extreme weather and neglected infrastructure places all road users at heightened risk, from drivers and cyclists to motorcyclists and pedestrians.

Edmund King, president of the AA, said: “This summer’s heatwave has starkly exposed the fragility of Britain’s roads.

“While investment and repair campaigns have made a difference, the recent setback illustrates that much more must be done to create a safe and reliable road network for everyone.

“We urge the Government and local authorities to redouble their efforts in tackling the pothole crisis, prioritising rural routes and frequently used cycling and motorcycling corridors.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
