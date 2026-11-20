Drivers save at least £100 a month on fuel going electric, Octopus Energy finds
More than one in five (21%) saved upwards of £200 a month.
A nationwide survey of more than 1,500 motorists by Octopus Energy has revealed that almost all (93%) drivers confirmed they spend less since going electric.
Nearly six in 10 (58%) drivers said they save at least £100 a month on fuel.
More than one in five (21%) saved upwards of £200 a month – which would save them £2,400 a year.
A third of EV drivers (33%) said they can fully charge for under £4, while nearly six in ten (59%) pay £6 or less.
Nine in 10 (90%) felt relieved not to have to concern themselves with volatile fuel prices, while seven in ten (71%) felt a quiet satisfaction cruising past forecourt queues.
Charlotte Snelgrove, product and marketing director at Octopus Energy, said: “EV drivers are clearly better off, with nine in ten saving money and many banking north of £200 every month.
“But it’s not just about the savings – charging at home also means more time back in your pocket.
“If you haven’t made the switch yet, there’s never been a better time.”