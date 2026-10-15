Drivers support Govt’s National Road Safety Strategy, Road Safety Trust finds

Half of Brits thought road deaths have risen over the last five years, with only 7% thinking they have fallen.
Official figures showed deaths have dropped slightly each year since 2022.
Ruth Purdie OBE, chief executive of The Road Safety Trust, said: “Progress on reducing the number of those killed or seriously injured on our roads has plateaued for too long, and the introduction of the Government’s Road Safety Strategy has been a welcome and important step towards a renewed focus on road safety at national level.
“These findings indicate an appetite for bold action and robust road safety measures which have the potential to save many lives on our roads.
“I hope it gives leaders the confidence that their decisions will be supported by a willing public.”
Louis O’Geran, external affairs manager at More in Common, added: “This research shows that the public are attuned to the dangers of driving on our roads – three in five correctly identified that drug-driving deaths have risen in recent years – and there’s an appetite for tough measures to improve road safety.
“Often, interventions on road safety risk being framed as a divisive ‘war on motorists’, and it’s too early to say how the government’s Road Safety Strategy will land with the public when it is implemented.
“But it’s clear from the data that a bold policy package on road safety could appeal across voter groups and age groups.”
All six road safety measures tested received majority public support, including several proposals in the Government’s Road Safety Strategy.
Seven in 10 (71%) backed a phased licensing system for new drivers, with restrictions such as limits on late-night driving or carrying young passengers.
Two-thirds (66%) supported a minimum learning period of three to six months between the theory and practical tests.
Around six in 10 backed requiring safety technology, such as intelligent speed assistance, in all new cars (64%), lowering the drink-drive limit in England and Wales from 80mg to 50mg (64%), and a national ‘Vision Zero’ goal of no deaths or serious injuries on Britain’s roads (62%).
No measure fell below 57% support among any group of 2024 voters.
Around two-thirds of over-65s said too little is being done, compared with 30% of 18 to 24-year-olds.
Nine in 10 over-75s (91%) supported phased licensing, compared with under half of 18 to 24s (49%).
A minimum learning period was backed by six in 10 (61%) of 18 to 24-year-olds.
Support is consistent among regular drivers (75%) and non-drivers (70%).
Around half (49%) thought new drivers who passed their test in the last two years should face a lower alcohol limit than other drivers.
That rose to 54% among 18 to 24-year-olds.
A further 45% wanted a lower limit for professional drivers while working.
Views are split on the five-year minimum ban for causing death by careless driving under the influence of drugs.
44% said the ban is too short, against 43% who said it is about right.
Six in ten Brits (61%) thought drug-driving deaths have risen, and the official data from 2023 showed deaths linked to drug-impaired driving had more than doubled over the past decade, while data from 2025 showed that drug-driving offences had overtaken drink-driving for the first time.
More broadly, half of Brits (50%) thought the number of people killed on Britain’s roads has risen over the past five years.