Drivers support Govt’s National Road Safety Strategy, Road Safety Trust finds

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/drivers-support-govts-national-road-safety-strategy-road-safety-trust-finds/

Polling by More in Common on behalf of The Road Safety Trust has found that majority of respondents supported key elements of the Government’s National Road Safety Strategy.

The findings were unveiled today (15th October) at the annual UKROEd/NPCC Roads Policing Conference.

The research was conducted almost 12 months after a similar trust-commissioned survey exploring public attitudes towards key road safety measures.

That first survey was conducted prior to the Government releasing its National Road Safety Strategy in January.

This latest polling indicated significant public support for many of its proposed safety measures and policy changes, according to the trust.

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This survey found that four in five (81%) supported eyesight tests every three years for drivers aged 70 and over, including 85% of over-75s.

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73% supported suspending a driver’s licence before conviction after a failed roadside drink or drug test, with 6% opposed.

45% said too little is being done to reduce the risks for young drivers, broadly in line with last year (48%).