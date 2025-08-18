Drivers warned of heavy traffic delays over August bank holiday – RAC

Road users have been warned to prepare for long delays this August bank holiday, with almost 17.6 million leisure journeys expected across England and Wales.

Figures from the RAC and transport analytics firm INRIX show traffic is set to peak between Friday and Monday, with the busiest days forecast to be Friday 22nd August, when three million trips are planned, and Saturday 23rd August, when 3.4 million journeys are expected.

INRIX warned that the M5 between Bristol and Devon will see some of the worst disruption, with queues expected to add more than 40 minutes to travel times on both Friday and Saturday.

The M20 in Kent is also predicted to be badly affected, with hold-ups of more than half an hour likely in both directions on Friday afternoon.

The busiest times to drive were forecast to be 10am to 7pm on Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 6pm on Monday.

Motorists are advised to travel after 7pm on Friday, before 9am on Saturday, or before 11am on Monday to avoid the heaviest congestion. Traffic on Sunday is expected to be lighter.

Despite the overall number of planned trips being lower than last year’s record 19.2 million, it is still the second-highest figure since 2020.

With hot weather likely to tempt more people onto the roads at short notice, drivers have been urged to ensure their vehicles are fully prepared.

Nick Mullender, mobile servicing and repairs team leader at RAC, said: “More traffic on the roads will inevitably lead to more vehicle breakdowns, especially if the sun makes an appearance and people decide on the day to visit popular destinations.

“Anyone planning routes through the South East or South West should set off as early as possible or be prepared to spend longer in traffic.”

He added: “Every minute is precious on bank holidays and a breakdown has no place on the itinerary. Be confident your car is ‘road ready’ by checking it has enough oil and coolant, as well as ensuring tyres are free of damage, have enough tread and are inflated properly.”