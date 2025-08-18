  
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube
Subscribe

Drivers warned of heavy traffic delays over August bank holiday – RAC

INRIX warned that the M5 between Bristol and Devon will see some of the worst disruption.

Jessica Bird

19 August 2025

, ,

SHARE

Birmingham-city-centre-car-ban

Road users have been warned to prepare for long delays this August bank holiday, with almost 17.6 million leisure journeys expected across England and Wales.

Figures from the RAC and transport analytics firm INRIX show traffic is set to peak between Friday and Monday, with the busiest days forecast to be Friday 22nd August, when three million trips are planned, and Saturday 23rd August, when 3.4 million journeys are expected.

INRIX warned that the M5 between Bristol and Devon will see some of the worst disruption, with queues expected to add more than 40 minutes to travel times on both Friday and Saturday.

The M20 in Kent is also predicted to be badly affected, with hold-ups of more than half an hour likely in both directions on Friday afternoon.

The busiest times to drive were forecast to be 10am to 7pm on Friday, 9am to 5pm on Saturday and 11am to 6pm on Monday.

Motorists are advised to travel after 7pm on Friday, before 9am on Saturday, or before 11am on Monday to avoid the heaviest congestion. Traffic on Sunday is expected to be lighter.

Despite the overall number of planned trips being lower than last year’s record 19.2 million, it is still the second-highest figure since 2020.

With hot weather likely to tempt more people onto the roads at short notice, drivers have been urged to ensure their vehicles are fully prepared.

Nick Mullender, mobile servicing and repairs team leader at RAC, said: “More traffic on the roads will inevitably lead to more vehicle breakdowns, especially if the sun makes an appearance and people decide on the day to visit popular destinations.

“Anyone planning routes through the South East or South West should set off as early as possible or be prepared to spend longer in traffic.”

He added: “Every minute is precious on bank holidays and a breakdown has no place on the itinerary. Be confident your car is ‘road ready’ by checking it has enough oil and coolant, as well as ensuring tyres are free of damage, have enough tread and are inflated properly.”

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

wilsons

, , ,

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

nationwide

, , , ,

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

leasys

, , ,

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

fod

, , ,

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

runyourfleet

, , ,

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK

, ,

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

Related Posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Tap to Join

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook Whatsapp

Sign up to our newsletter

Subscribe
astor logo progress2 1
© Astor Media Limited 2025
lbf
Leasing Broker Federation Associate Member 2025
X-twitter Linkedin Youtube Facebook

BUSINESS MOTORING

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE