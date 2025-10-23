Drivers with defective vision pose growing danger as darker nights return, warns GEM

Up to 3,000 casualties a year are linked to poor driver vision, according to GEM Motoring Assist, which has warned that darker evenings and wet winter conditions could increase collision risks by 20%.

As the clocks go back this weekend, the road safety and breakdown organisation urged drivers to take eyesight checks seriously, warning that defective vision poses a serious danger not only to those behind the wheel but to everyone sharing the road.

Research showed that one in seven people knows a friend, colleague or family member who is breaking the law over eyesight requirements, while one in five drivers has not had an eye test in more than two years.

The problem is compounded by shorter days and worsening weather, with reduced visibility making it harder to detect hazards, pedestrians and cyclists.

James Luckhurst, head of road safety at GEM Motoring Assist, said: “Vision loss can creep up gradually, and many people don’t realise how much their sight has deteriorated.

“Regular eye checks should be as routine as an MOT for your car.”

Luckhurst added: “Dark, wet evenings make driving more demanding for everyone, but for those with defective vision, they can be deadly. Getting your eyes tested could save a life – your own or someone else’s.”