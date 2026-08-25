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Company Car Benefits & Tax

Driveway Vehicle Solutions adds used cars to salary sacrifice scheme

All cars are under four years old, and are available on agreements from 12 to 36 months.

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Driveway Vehicle Solutions has expanded its salary sacrifice offering, and is now offering used cars through the scheme.

All cars are under four years old, and are available on agreements from 12 to 36 months.

Used cars were added to the Employee Car Benefit Scheme after Driveway received feedback that cost may be a barrier for some employees.

Employees can see the exact vehicle they are choosing, including registration, mileage and graded condition.

All vehicles have a full service history.

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Vehicles are already in stock to support the launch.

Initially, models from Audi, Dacia, Ford, Hyundai, Polestar, Porsche, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo are available.

Paul Murdoch (pictured), head of sales at Driveway Vehicle Solutions, said: “Over the last 18 months, we’ve helped employers transform the way they deliver salary sacrifice through our brand new digital portal, enabling thousands more employees to access a vehicle benefit that’s simple, flexible and easy to use. 

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“As we’ve worked closely with our customers, we’ve consistently heard that while demand for salary sacrifice continues to grow, a brand-new vehicle isn’t always the right fit for every employee. 

“That’s why we’re excited to introduce our Approved Used vehicles, giving employers the ability to extend the appeal of their scheme and offer even greater choice. 

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“This is a natural evolution of the platform and another way we’re helping our customers make salary sacrifice accessible to a broader range of employees, without compromising on quality, value or experience.”

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