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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/driveway-vehicle-solutions-adds-used-cars-to-salary-sacrifice-scheme/

Driveway Vehicle Solutions has expanded its salary sacrifice offering, and is now offering used cars through the scheme.

All cars are under four years old, and are available on agreements from 12 to 36 months.

Used cars were added to the Employee Car Benefit Scheme after Driveway received feedback that cost may be a barrier for some employees.

Employees can see the exact vehicle they are choosing, including registration, mileage and graded condition.

All vehicles have a full service history.

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Vehicles are already in stock to support the launch.

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Initially, models from Audi, Dacia, Ford, Hyundai, Polestar, Porsche, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen and Volvo are available.

Paul Murdoch (pictured), head of sales at Driveway Vehicle Solutions, said: “Over the last 18 months, we’ve helped employers transform the way they deliver salary sacrifice through our brand new digital portal, enabling thousands more employees to access a vehicle benefit that’s simple, flexible and easy to use.