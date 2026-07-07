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Driveway Vehicle Solutions hosts first commercial vehicle showcase

Driveway Vehicle Solutions brought more than 50 commercial vehicles, manufacturers and fleet partners to Newark Showground for its first customer showcase.

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Driveway Vehicle Solutions hosts first commercial vehicle showcase
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Driveway Vehicle Solutions has hosted its first commercial vehicle showcase at Newark Showground.

The Lithia UK fleet and leasing business brought together more than 50 vehicles, manufacturers and trusted partners, giving customers the chance to test drive new commercial vehicles and see specialist conversions first-hand.

Customers were able to drive a range of vehicles and take part in driving challenges, including parallel parking and reversing exercises designed to demonstrate turning circles and real-world commercial vehicle capability.

The event also provided one of the first UK opportunities to see the all-electric BYD e-Vali panel van, while Ford’s new Explorer Cargo was available to drive following its recent British launch.

The Maxus eTERRON 9 electric pick-up generated interest from businesses exploring electrification, while MAN brought a specialist refrigerated vehicle to the event.

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Volvo demonstrated its EX30 Cargo conversion, showing how compact electric SUVs can be adapted into commercial vehicles for urban and last-mile operations. GM Coachworks also exhibited bespoke vehicle conversions, while Kia and Farizon highlighted newer commercial vehicle developments.

INEOS used Newark’s off-road course to demonstrate the Grenadier Quartermaster and 2-seat Commercial Vehicle on demanding terrain.

Driveway Vehicle Solutions’ partners, including The AA, FMG, Kwik Fit and Autoglass, also delivered live demonstrations covering roadside assistance, predictive vehicle data, windscreen replacement, tyre safety and vehicle repairs.

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Auto Solutions, Bott, Edstrom and LEGEND Fleet Solutions exhibited bespoke vehicle conversions designed for fleet operators across a range of industries.

Phil Wilbraham, managing director of Driveway Vehicle Solutions, said: “Bringing together manufacturers, partners and customers in one place gave us the opportunity to showcase not only the latest commercial vehicles, but the wider expertise and support that sits behind every Driveway Vehicle Solutions fleet.

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“The commercial vehicle market is evolving quickly, with new manufacturers, electrification and specialist vehicle conversions all changing the way businesses think about their fleets.

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“We wanted to create an event where customers could compare vehicles side-by-side, speak directly with the experts and experience the latest innovations for themselves.

“The feedback has been fantastic. It was great to see so many conversations taking place throughout the day and we’re already looking at how we can build on its success in the future.

“Bringing so many manufacturers and partners together in one place highlighted not only the strength of our industry relationships, but also the scale of what Driveway Vehicle Solutions can deliver.”

Backed by Lithia UK’s retail network, spanning 170 Evans Halshaw and Stratstone stores, Driveway Vehicle Solutions combines more than 40 years of leasing experience with access to national vehicle selection, test driving and servicing support.

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The business has expanded its fleet to more than 12,000 vehicles over the past 18 months and has also launched a salary sacrifice scheme.

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