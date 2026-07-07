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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/driveway-vehicle-solutions-hosts-first-commercial-vehicle-showcase/

Driveway Vehicle Solutions has hosted its first commercial vehicle showcase at Newark Showground.

The Lithia UK fleet and leasing business brought together more than 50 vehicles, manufacturers and trusted partners, giving customers the chance to test drive new commercial vehicles and see specialist conversions first-hand.

Customers were able to drive a range of vehicles and take part in driving challenges, including parallel parking and reversing exercises designed to demonstrate turning circles and real-world commercial vehicle capability.

The event also provided one of the first UK opportunities to see the all-electric BYD e-Vali panel van, while Ford’s new Explorer Cargo was available to drive following its recent British launch.

The Maxus eTERRON 9 electric pick-up generated interest from businesses exploring electrification, while MAN brought a specialist refrigerated vehicle to the event.

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Volvo demonstrated its EX30 Cargo conversion, showing how compact electric SUVs can be adapted into commercial vehicles for urban and last-mile operations. GM Coachworks also exhibited bespoke vehicle conversions, while Kia and Farizon highlighted newer commercial vehicle developments.

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INEOS used Newark’s off-road course to demonstrate the Grenadier Quartermaster and 2-seat Commercial Vehicle on demanding terrain.

Driveway Vehicle Solutions’ partners, including The AA, FMG, Kwik Fit and Autoglass, also delivered live demonstrations covering roadside assistance, predictive vehicle data, windscreen replacement, tyre safety and vehicle repairs.