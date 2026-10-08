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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/driveway-vehicle-solutions-hosts-fleet-managers-on-drive-out-day/

Driveway Vehicle Solutions recently held a Drive Out Day, which gave fleet managers the opportunity to drive a range of the latest vehicles.

Each attendee drove eight vehicles in real-world conditions around Nottinghamshire.

More than 50 vehicles were made available during the Drive Out Day.

The company intended to give fleet decision-makers the chance to compare a broad range of vehicles in one place, as they consider procurement decisions.

It also showed attendees how its newly-opened Nottingham head office can support them.

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Phil Wilbraham, managing director at Driveway Vehicle Solutions, said: “There is a huge amount of choice in the market now and, for fleet managers, making decisions based on specifications alone only tells you so much.

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“The Drive Out Day was about giving customers the time to get into the driving seat of a wide selection of vehicles, take them on the road, and compare them first-hand.

“We also wanted to showcase the breadth of expertise and support on hand through Driveway Vehicle Solutions and the wider Lithia UK business.