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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/driveway-vehicle-solutions-secures-scutum-fire-security-contract/

Driveway Vehicle Solutions has secured a vehicle supply, rental and fleet management with Scutum Fire & Security, which is part of the Scutum Group.

Initially, Scutum Fire & Security ordered 57 Nissan Primastar vans, which will be delivered this month.

The contract will also see rental vehicles provided for additional flexibility, and to minimise operational disruption.

Scutum Fire & Security currently operates 320 vehicles, and has plans to expand over the next 12 to 18 months.

Ben Lowe (pictured, right), business development manager at Driveway Vehicle Solutions, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Scutum Fire & Security to Driveway Vehicle Solutions and to see the first vehicles joining its fleet.

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“The initial order of 57 Nissan Primastar vans is a great start to the partnership and, with Scutum’s ambitious plans for the next 12 to 18 months, we’re looking forward to supporting the business as its fleet requirements continue to develop.

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“From the outset, we’ve worked closely with the Scutum team to understand what they need from their fleet, both now and as the business grows.

“That’s helped us build a strong relationship and put the right solution in place rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach.