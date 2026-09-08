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Fleet Operations & Compliance

Driveway Vehicle Solutions secures Scutum Fire & Security contract

Scutum Fire & Security has ordered 57 Nissan Primastar vans, which will be delivered this month.

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Driveway Vehicle Solutions has secured a vehicle supply, rental and fleet management with Scutum Fire & Security, which is part of the Scutum Group.

Initially, Scutum Fire & Security ordered 57 Nissan Primastar vans, which will be delivered this month.

The contract will also see rental vehicles provided for additional flexibility, and to minimise operational disruption.

Scutum Fire & Security currently operates 320 vehicles, and has plans to expand over the next 12 to 18 months.

Ben Lowe (pictured, right), business development manager at Driveway Vehicle Solutions, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Scutum Fire & Security to Driveway Vehicle Solutions and to see the first vehicles joining its fleet. 

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“The initial order of 57 Nissan Primastar vans is a great start to the partnership and, with Scutum’s ambitious plans for the next 12 to 18 months, we’re looking forward to supporting the business as its fleet requirements continue to develop.

“From the outset, we’ve worked closely with the Scutum team to understand what they need from their fleet, both now and as the business grows. 

“That’s helped us build a strong relationship and put the right solution in place rather than taking a one-size-fits-all approach. 

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“Bringing fleet management and rental together gives their business the flexibility to respond quickly when vehicle needs change.

“For a business with engineers working across the country, keeping vehicles on the road and minimising downtime is hugely important, and that’s where we can add real value.”

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Nick Allen (pictured, left), asset manager at Scutum Group, said: “As we expand, we need a fleet partner that can grow with us and understands how important it is to keep our teams mobile. 

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“We’ve built a strong relationship with Driveway Vehicle Solutions from the outset and have been impressed by their flexible and collaborative approach. 

“We’re looking forward to taking delivery of our new fleet of Primastar vans and developing this partnership further.”

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