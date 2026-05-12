Driving for work remains biggest cause of workplace deaths, RoSPA warns

RoSPA has published new guidance for employers after warning that driving for work remains the leading cause of work-related deaths and injuries in Britain.

Driving for work remains the single biggest cause of work-related deaths and injuries in Britain, according to new guidance published by the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

Issued through RoSPA’s Scottish Occupational Road Safety Alliance (ScORSA) project, which is funded by Transport Scotland, the new best practice guide is aimed at helping employers better manage occupational road risk.

RoSPA said around one in three fatal crashes on Britain’s roads involves someone driving for work, with occupational driving continuing to account for more workplace deaths than traditionally high-risk sectors such as construction or agriculture.

The guidance outlines practical steps for organisations to improve safety standards, covering areas including vehicle maintenance, driver training, journey planning, emergency procedures and performance monitoring.

It also highlights the growing challenge posed by the so-called “grey fleet” – employees using their own vehicles for work purposes – which RoSPA estimates could account for between 4 million and 14 million vehicles across the UK.

The organisation warned that these vehicles often fall outside regular organisational safety checks, creating potential issues around roadworthiness, insurance compliance and driver fitness.

RoSPA also pointed to the expansion of the gig economy and increasing use of vans and light commercial vehicles by self-employed drivers as adding further complexity for employers managing road risk.

Rebecca Hickman, chief executive at RoSPA, said: “Keeping people safe on the road is not just a legal responsibility – it is a moral one. For many of us, travelling for work is the most significant risk we frequently face in our working lives, and it is essential that this risk is managed effectively.

“This best practice guide reflects our unwavering commitment to protecting employees, contractors, and the wider public from occupational road risk. By setting clear standards and promoting a culture of accountability and care, we are taking meaningful steps to ensure that everyone returns home safely at the end of each day.”