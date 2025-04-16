Drunk passengers causing accidents for designated drivers

Research from Direct Line motor insurance has revealed that rowdy passengers are putting designated drivers at risk on UK roads, with more than a third (35%) of drivers reporting problems with drunk passengers being disruptive in their vehicles over the past 12 months.

The findings show that these disruptions have serious safety implications for fleet and business drivers, with one in five designated drivers stating that passenger behaviour either caused a collision (11%) or nearly caused a collision (10%). This significant risk factor emerges despite a quarter (23%) of drivers typically choosing not to drink at social events specifically to ensure their friends and family get home safely.

The research also highlights concerning levels of peer pressure facing designated drivers, with over a third (37%) reporting they had experienced pressure from friends, family or colleagues to drink despite having volunteered to drive them home. This social pressure creates additional risk on UK roads where, according to DVLA data, drink driving already causes 12 collisions per day (4,620 annually) resulting in 6,800 casualties each year.

Matt Pernet, head of motor insurance at Direct Line, said: “Choosing a designated driver or alternative transport is one of the simplest, yet most effective, ways to ensure everyone gets home safely. Whether a passenger in a private vehicle or in a taxi, it is on all of us to make sure those drivers aren’t at risk of being distracted on the road.”

Pernet added: “We urge everyone planning social events this bank holiday to plan their journey and consider the safest route home. Safe roads are everyone’s responsibility, not just the person driving.”